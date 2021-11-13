Gov. Lee’s Office Announces Executive Actions on Extraordinary Session Legislation

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 04:58pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took the following actions on legislation passed during the October 30 extraordinary legislative session:
Signed Legislation
- SB 9014: COVID omnibus bill
- SB 9007: special session appropriations bill
- SB 9008: regarding district attorneys pro tem
- HB 9072: regarding partisan school boards
- HB 9073: regarding Treasurer bill on banking collateral
- HB 9075: regarding state of emergency length from 60 to 45 days
Unsigned Legislation
- HB 9076: regarding health boards
“I have spoken with Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton and am not signing this bill as it requires significant updates to account for the non-pandemic functions of public health departments,” said Gov. Lee. “We are committed to working together to address these changes during the regular session.”
Lee’s full letter regarding HB9076 can be viewed here.
Additionally, Lee signed Executive Order 92, which suspends a previous order that gave parents a choice to opt their children out of mask requirements in public schools.
The new order comes alongside the passage of SB 9014, which statutorily prevents government entities and public schools from requiring masks except under severe conditions.
###