Gov. Lee’s Office Announces Executive Actions on Extraordinary Session Legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took the following actions on legislation passed during the October 30 extraordinary legislative session:

Signed Legislation

SB 9014: COVID omnibus bill

SB 9007: special session appropriations bill

SB 9008: regarding district attorneys pro tem

HB 9072: regarding partisan school boards

HB 9073: regarding Treasurer bill on banking collateral

HB 9075: regarding state of emergency length from 60 to 45 days

Unsigned Legislation

HB 9076: regarding health boards

“I have spoken with Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton and am not signing this bill as it requires significant updates to account for the non-pandemic functions of public health departments,” said Gov. Lee. “We are committed to working together to address these changes during the regular session.”

Lee’s full letter regarding HB9076 can be viewed here.

Additionally, Lee signed Executive Order 92, which suspends a previous order that gave parents a choice to opt their children out of mask requirements in public schools.

The new order comes alongside the passage of SB 9014, which statutorily prevents government entities and public schools from requiring masks except under severe conditions.

###