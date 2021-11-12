Brucellosis, biosafety level 3 lab updates part of Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team meeting

The Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team will meet 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, via Zoom conference call.

Participants will be able to view the session and will have the opportunity to provide written questions and comments prior to the meeting being adjourned. Please use the information at the end of the press release for directions on joining the meeting.

The Wyoming State Veterinarian will provide an update of brucellosis surveillance and other activities. Current brucellosis cases in cattle and bison herds in Montana and Idaho will be discussed.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will present the results of their surveillance for 2020-2021 for hunter-harvested and feedground elk.

University of Wyoming researchers will update their work on diagnostic tests and the current status of the biosafety level 3 facility at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory. Relevant activities occurring during the recent legislative session will also be presented.

