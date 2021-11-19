Esteemed Founder of PS I Love You Foundation’s Patricia Jones has Inspiring Business Goals for the New Year

Patricia Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed philanthropist Patricia Jones has dedicated her career to improving the lives of at-risk youth and teenagers. Her program teaches Social and Emotional Learning as well as Resilience Programs, as well as instilling love for self, others, and the surrounding world.

When asked what her goals are for the upcoming year, she said “Today, youth-led community collaboratives empower the vital life skills that drive self-awareness, social awareness, inclusion and understanding. Motivate our youth to collaborate.”

These words are inspiring and could not be any more true. Encouraging the youth to come together could drastically impact the future. In a world where there is so much hate and uncertainty of the future, all that can be done is to come together as a community and spread love.

The PS I Love You Foundation “creates a safe and supportive environment where youth can learn from each other by sharing ideas, opinions, and feelings.” In 2017, there were 1.2 million high school dropouts. This is an alarming number and the PS I Love You Foundation works to address this issue.

“There were very distinct patterns seen with children starting to pull away, usually in middle schools; loss of faith in themselves as a learner, that then led to helplessness and hopelessness about their ability to be a student. Today, nearly 83% of incarcerated persons are also high school dropouts.”

Hearing a statistic like this may make the reader feel helpless too - but Patricia Jones instills confidence, love, and communication skills to the youth that she works with. “The goal of our program is to provide our youth with the vital life skills they need to develop and manage emotions, self-confidence, respect, compassion, positive habits and healthy relationships.”

These youth need the extra motivation, compassion, and positivity that they are lacking somewhere else in their lives. It is Patricia Jones’ mission to provide this to them. And once these developmental programs are taught, the youth is encouraged to come together as a team to improve things among their community and for each other.

“We are all connected by a powerful thread of vibrant energy; whatever you choose to give to others, eventually connects back to you.” This is a statement that anyone could resonate with, and is especially powerful to youth who may struggle. It is important to remember that at the end of the day, everyone can choose kindness, no matter what their struggle is. The youth does have the power to change the future, and can truly do so if they come together. With that mentality, thanks to Patricia Jones, 2022 is looking like a very promising year.