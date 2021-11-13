Nighttime closures for Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard resurfacing starts Nov. 14

Main, News Posted on Nov 12, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu highways users of nightly closures of one direction at a time for the Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard Resurfacing – Sand Island Access Road to Vicinity of Piikoi Street.

Closures scheduled for the upcoming week, Sunday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 18 are:

Westbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Piikoi Street and Kamakee Street

All westbound lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Sunday, Nov. 14, Monday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Contraflow will be set up in the eastbound lanes to maintain ability to go west.

Eastbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Piikoi Street and Kamakee Street

All eastbound lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18.

Contraflow will be set up in the westbound lanes to maintain ability to go east.

All roadwork is weather permitting. Lowered speeds may apply within the work zones for safety. HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. First responders and TheBus have been notified.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public as we work to maintain the State’s vital transportation infrastructure.

###