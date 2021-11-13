Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,451 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime closures for Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard resurfacing starts Nov. 14

Posted on Nov 12, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu highways users of nightly closures of one direction at a time for the Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard Resurfacing – Sand Island Access Road to Vicinity of Piikoi Street.

Closures scheduled for the upcoming week, Sunday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 18 are:

Westbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Piikoi Street and Kamakee Street

  • All westbound lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Sunday, Nov. 14, Monday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 16.
  • Contraflow will be set up in the eastbound lanes to maintain ability to go west.

Eastbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Piikoi Street and Kamakee Street

  • All eastbound lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18.
  • Contraflow will be set up in the westbound lanes to maintain ability to go east.

All roadwork is weather permitting. Lowered speeds may apply within the work zones for safety. HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. First responders and TheBus have been notified.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public as we work to maintain the State’s vital transportation infrastructure.

###

You just read:

Nighttime closures for Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard resurfacing starts Nov. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.