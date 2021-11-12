Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,451 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. S. 1031 – To require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 5671 – To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 3665 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and to support the designation of a component of such medical center in honor of Kathleen Bruyere (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. S. 894 – Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. S. 1095 – Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House meets at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:00 p.m. 

Suspensions (13 bills)

  1. H.R. 4591 – VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 5516 – VITAL Assessment Act, as amended (Rep. Ellzey – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 2433 – Burn Pit Registry Enhancement Act (Rep. Ruiz – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. H.R. 4626 – VA AIM Act, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. H.R. 5603 – Protections for Student Veterans, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. S. 796 – Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021 (Sen. Duckworth – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 4233 – Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act (Rep. Murphy (NC) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. H.R. 147 – BRAVE Act, as amended (Rep. Norcross – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. H.R. 3730 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department of Veterans Affairs an Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States, and for other purposes (Rep. Sablan – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. H.R. 5721 – VIPER Act of 2021 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
  11. H.R. 2915 – HOPR Act, as amended (Rep. Correa – Homeland Security)
  12. H.R. 5574 – TRANSLATE Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
  13. H.R. 5652 – DHS Acquisition Review Board Act of 2021 (Rep. Van Drew – Homeland Security)
Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.