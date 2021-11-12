THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

S. 1031 – To require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5671 – To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 3665 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and to support the designation of a component of such medical center in honor of Kathleen Bruyere (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 894 – Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 1095 – Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House meets at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:00 p.m.

Suspensions (13 bills)

Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible