THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021
On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (5 bills)
S. 1031 – To require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 5671 – To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish seasonal influenza vaccines to certain individuals, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 3665 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and to support the designation of a component of such medical center in honor of Kathleen Bruyere (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 894 – Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 1095 – Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House meets at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 12:00 p.m.
Suspensions (13 bills)
H.R. 4591 – VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 3730 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department of Veterans Affairs an Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States, and for other purposes (Rep. Sablan – Veterans’ Affairs)
