Holiday Fun for LEGO® Fanatics of All Ages at the Awesome Exhibition – The Interactive Exhibition of LEGO® Models

Mother and child enjoy large-scale LEGO® brick built from 42,578 bricks

Over two million LEGO® bricks come to life as 38 large-scale creations including a 600-pound orca on display at Seattle’s newest interactive holiday event

Anything is possible with imagination and creativity and this exhibition is here to inspire the community through LEGO®.” — Jonathan Rockefeller, founder of Rockefeller Productions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Awesome Exhibition – The Interactive Exhibition of LEGO® Models presented by Rockefeller Productions and created by LEGO® Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught is now open at Seattle Center Winterfest for the holiday season. The exhibition featuring 38 large-scale LEGO® creations and interactive elements is fun for LEGO® lovers of all ages.

Located in Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion, the Awesome Exhibition is now open to the public through January 16, 2022. Tickets start at $16 for children and $20 for adults, and are available at AwesomeExhibition.com. Seattle is the first U.S. city to host the Awesome Exhibition since its debut in Australia in 2016.

The interactive exhibition includes LEGO® building stations for visitors to make their own creations, and a community-built art piece that guests contribute to. Visitors are also encouraged to embark on a scavenger hunt for the “Awesome Family” – two small LEGO® characters hidden in models throughout the exhibition.

The exhibit features the world’s first life-sized LEGO® brick Harley-Davidson, the largest ever LEGO® brick Caterpillar dump truck, and a 24.5-foot-tall NASA SLS rocket built from more than 450,000 bricks. In all, the entire exhibition took nearly 5,000 hours to create with over 2 million LEGO® bricks.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to one of the top LEGO® passionate communities in the country this holiday season,” said Jonathan Rockefeller, founder of Rockefeller Productions. “Anything is possible with imagination and creativity and this exhibition is here to inspire the community through LEGO®.”

Masks are required for anyone (age five+) at the event, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry (age 12+).

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER PRODUCTIONS

Rockefeller Productions is the acclaimed creative and production company that offers bespoke high-quality entertainment on a global scale. Based in New York, Rockefeller Productions has a strategic presence in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

We create, produce and present celebrated stories, both long-established and contemporary, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success. While our perspective is worldwide, our desire is to make the highest-quality productions available to your community.

ABOUT BRICKMAN

The Brickman is a team of skilled LEGO® artists and craftspeople led by Ryan McNaught, aka “The Brickman.” Ryan is a LEGO® Certified Professional, one of only 14 in the world and the only one in the Southern Hemisphere. Ryan and his team have built some of the world’s largest and most detailed LEGO® models and are responsible for building models for LEGO® offices around the world. Having produced five touring exhibitions and hundreds of models for museums, galleries, and shopping locations globally, the Brickman team have garnered many prestigious awards for their works. Brickman maintain a unique style, which makes their creations some of the best and most recognizable in the world.

ABOUT TEG LIVE

TEG Live is wholly owned by TEG, Asia Pacific’s leading ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics company. TEG Live is a dynamic and diverse promoter of live content in music, sport, family entertainment, eSports and exhibitions. TEG Live connects millions of fans every year with unique live experiences and adds value to events with hospitality and sponsorship services.

For more information visit www.teglive.com.au.

