Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt of Federal Way, WA is recalling Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. cups because it may contain undeclared egg. Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. cups were distributed in Oregon and Washington through select retail stores.

Read announcement:

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ellenos-real-greek-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-mango-greek-yogurt-16-oz-cup?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery