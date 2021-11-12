- Utah Virtual Apprenticeship and Job Fair November 18

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 12, 2021) – To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual apprenticeship and job fair Thursday, Nov. 18. More than 100 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide and will participate in the free online event.

“We are excited to add an apprenticeship pavilion to this month’s job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with related classroom instruction. If you’re looking for a job, it is a great time to consider an apprenticeship.”

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. Benefits include incremental wage increases, job security and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

“We currently have 261 registered apprenticeship programs in Utah with 29 added last year,” said Melisa Stark, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs. “We are excited to see growth in traditional fields such as construction and manufacturing as well as non-traditional industries such as IT and health care.”

In addition to apprenticeship opportunities, the job fair will feature full-time and part-time job openings in health care, banking, retail, hospitality, transportation, government, education and many more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual apprenticeship and job fair is Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and sign in to their Utah ID account by clicking 'my Job Search.' If they don’t have a Utah ID, they can create an account. Once they are signed in, the registration link will appear at the top of the page. On the day of the event, they should log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The job fair link is available 15 minutes prior to the event. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox met with Stark and other members of the Apprenticeship Utah Network this week. He declared Nov. 15-20 National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. Learn more about the events below at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

Monday, Nov. 15 - National Apprenticeship Week kickoff - video premiere on YouTube and Facebook

Tuesday, November 16

Webinar: Need a Skilled Workforce - Jump into Apprenticeships! 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Webinar: EdInsights - Apprenticeship Models in Higher Education, 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

Webinar: Jumpstart Your Apprenticeship Program - Hiring Apprentices, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Webinar: Success at a Workforce Services Virtual Fair for Job Seekers,10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 18

Virtual Apprenticeship & Job Fair, Register at jobs.utah.gov , 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Webinar: Jump into Youth Apprenticeship! A Work-Based Learning Opportunity for Students, 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Apprenticeship Utah Awards Breakfast (Private Event) 8:30 a.m.

Utah Electrical Training Alliance Apprenticeship Graduation (Private Event), 6 p.m.

