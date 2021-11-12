Memphis Caregiver Indicted in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

TBI began its investigation into Tiaranee Phillips (DOB: 7/30/93) of Memphis, in August, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. During the investigation, agents determined Phillips, while working as a caregiver, assaulted a physically disabled, vulnerable adult at a residence in the 3000 block of Darrow Road in Memphis.

On November 9th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Phillips with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Thursday, Phillips surrendered to the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Phillips is no longer employed as a caregiver.

