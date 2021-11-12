Current Press releases

The sharpest Cayman ever is the highlight of the LA Auto Show Everything new at Porsche in an online stream

Stuttgart . At the LA Auto Show (19 – 28 November), Porsche will present the new flagship of the 718 family: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The RS-typical features include more downforce and power than the GT4, while the weight has been reduced even further. The result is the most uncompromising and sharpest 718 ever – and a world of driving pleasure. It can complete a 20.6-kilometre lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7:04.511 minutes. This is 23.6 seconds faster than a 718 Cayman GT4 equipped with Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). At the same time, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version will celebrate its debut in Los Angeles.

The Taycan electric sports car will be the focus of two world premieres: a new, incredibly dynamic, drive variant positioned between the Taycan 4S and the Taycan Turbo , and a third body style will be revealed to the public for the first time in California. The Panamera family is also gaining a new addition: Porsche is launching a special series with ultra-high-quality equipment: the Platinum Edition .

The unveiling of all five world premieres will take place on 17 November at 05:00 (CET) with Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG, Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, and Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. Ex-Formula One driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber will host the event.

All of the action will be broadcast in English on NewsTV.porsche.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/porsche), YouTube (www.youtube.com/c/ Porsche ) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-ag).

Further information, film and photo material can be found in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Consumption and emission data determined in accordance with the measurement procedure required by law. As all new cars offered by Porsche are type-approved in accordance with the WLTP, the NEDC values are therefore derived from the WLTP values.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT.

718 Cayman GT4 RS NEDC: Fuel consumption combined 12.3 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 281 g/km WLTP: Fuel consumption combined 13.2 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 299 g/km

718 Cayman GT4 NEDC: Fuel consumption combined 10.9 – 10.2 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 249 – 232 g/km WLTP: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 251 – 242 g/km

Taycan models NEDC: Power consumption combined 28.7 – 26.2 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km WLTP: Power consumption combined 26.6 – 20.4 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 0 g/km Electric range combined 335 – 484 km; electric range city 382 – 524 km

Panamera Platinum Edition models NEDC: Fuel consumption combined 9.0 – 8.7 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 205 – 199 g/km WLTP: Fuel consumption combined 11.5 – 10.4 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 260 – 235 g/km

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition models NEDC: Fuel consumption combined 2.3 – 2.1 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined 51 – 47 g/km; Power consumption combined 18.2 – 17.0 kWh/100 km WLTP: Fuel consumption combined, weighted 2.7 – 2.0 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined, weighted 60 – 45 g/km; power consumption combined, weighted 24.9 – 22.6 kWh/100 km Electric range combined 47 – 56 km; electric range city 51 – 56 km

11/12/2021