Notice of Intent Submitted for Rule Promulgation

LA Agriculture Finance Authority – Healthy Food Retail Program (LAC 7:III.901-915)
Release Date: 11-12-21
The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted the Notice of Intent for the proposed regulations for LAC 7:III.901-915, the Healthy Food Retail Program, to the Louisiana Register on November 10, 2021. This notice of intent to take the proposed action will be published in the Louisiana Register on November 20, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.