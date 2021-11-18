New Book Provides High Seas Adventures for Children Ages 3 to 8
THE TINIEST AMAZON PIRATE By Jules Fitzgerald and illustrated by B.G. Murphy
Great story and beautiful illustrations. We can't wait for the next Tiniest Amazon book to come out.”UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahoy there, reader! Fancy some adventure on the high seas? Grab your spy glass and your tiniest mate and join author Jules Fitzgerald and illustrator B.G. Murphy for the adventures of THE TINIEST AMAZON PIRATE, the third book of the Tiniest Amazon series. This rollicking and rhyming tale for children ages 3 to 8 follows Daisy Rose and her three best friends as they set sail on the hunt for treasure.
Small children love to pretend, and THE TINIEST AMAZON PIRATE encourages their imagination while also engaging their interest with hilarious visual jokes on every page and words chosen to make comprehension easier for early readers. Anyone who has ever used a wrapping paper tube as a pirate sword knows how much fun a pirate voyage can be.
Fitzgerald started the series to help her niece, whose name just happens to be Daisy Rose like the heroine of the series, learn how books were made. Along the way, they learned what kind of typefaces are easiest for young readers to understand, why using concatenation is confusing, and politely discussed differing creative ideas and how to avoid hurt feelings during the editing process.
The result is the delightful adventures of Daisy Rose and friends, a great read for adults and children to share.
Says Amazon reviewer Patricia, “I bought this book for my niece to read to her two little brothers - they loved it! Great story and beautiful illustrations. We can't wait for the next Tiniest Amazon book to come out.”
The book, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, is offered in separate She, He and They main character versions.
JULES FITZGERALD’S books focus on fun and silly adventures for early readers. The books reinforce those simple things we sometimes forget as grownups, like accepting others, dreaming big, and taking chances. Jules lives in Denver with her partner, Ken. They regularly travel the world looking for new experiences, eating unfamiliar delicious foods, and learning about other cultures.
Before she started writing children’s picture books, Jules invested 30+ years in technology industries evangelizing new ways to communicate and mentoring young workers. This tiny author met her not tiny illustrator, BG Murphy, at AWS, where they both work.
If you want to know when Jules’ next book will come out, please visit her website at https://thetiniestamazon.com/, where you can sign up to receive Tiniest Amazon news.
