Gov. Lee Announces Key Governor’s Office Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced long-time advisor and chief of staff Blake Harris is departing to oversee the governor’s re-election and assist in key Republican Governors Association efforts.

Joseph Williams, currently the governor’s office director of external affairs, will assume the chief of staff role at the end of the year. Williams earned his J.D. and bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

“Blake’s leadership and friendship has been invaluable to Maria and me since the beginning of our campaign,” said Gov. Lee. “I join Tennesseans in thanking Blake for his service to our state as his leadership ensured administrative priorities became a reality. We look forward to continued success as Joseph assumes chief of staff responsibilities and continues our efforts to serve Tennesseans well.”

Alec Richardson, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, will remain in his current role and assume key responsibilities as the director of external affairs. Richardson earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Both Williams and Richardson have served Lee since his successful primary run in August 2018.

