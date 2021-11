World's Best Employers in the Space Industry Award Logo

Everything Space surveyed 1000+ employees working for employers in the space industry to compile this list of the World's Best Employers in the Space Industry.

FELDKIRCH, AUSTRIA, November 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent months, labor shortages have left employers in the space industry competing in an effort to attract and retain top talent. It was amid these developments that Everything Space began surveying over 1000 employees working for employers in the space industry to compile this year's list of the World's Best Employers in the Space Industry.Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers and to nominate other organizations on a scale of 1 (very unlikely) to 5 (very likely).Whether a company makes the list wasn't based on the absolute number of nominations a company received, but rather on the average rating. This methodology made it possible for us to compile a list that, for the first time, also takes into account many smaller companies that would probably not have been included under any other circumstances.In cases where too few ratings were provided for a specific company to reliably determine whether or not it should get on this list, third-party data might have been used to ensure the statistical relevancy of the findings.The following list is in alphabetical order; the respective ranking does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the actual superiority/inferiority of a particular organization over the others.AAC Clyde SpaceABL Space SystemsAerojet RocketdyneAevum SpaceAirbus Defence & SpaceAltius Space MachinesAST SpaceMobileAstraAstranisAstrobotic TechnologyAstroscaleAxiom SpaceBall AerospaceBenchmark Space SystemsBlackshark.aiBlackSkyBlue Canyon TechnologiesBlue OriginBoeing SpaceBradford SpaceCapella SpaceCartoCesiumAstroD-OrbitDeep Space SystemsDraper LaboratoryEagleViewEndurosatesriFirefly AerospaceFirst ModeFleet Space TechnologiesGalaxySpaceGeneral DynamicsGilmour Space TechnologiesGomSpaceHadrianHawkeye360ICEYEinmarsatIntelsatIntuitive MachinesIridiumIsar AerospaceiSpaceKeppler CommunicationsLauncherLeoLabsLeoStellaLockheed MartinLoft OrbitalMaana ElectricMapboxMasten Space SystemsMaxar TechnologiesMDA SpaceMillenium Space SystemsMomentusNano AvionicsNanoracksNorthrop Grumman Space SystemsOneWebOrbex SpaceOrbit FabParagon Space Development CorporationPlanet LabsProject KuiperRaytheon Intelligence & SpaceRedwire SpaceRelativity SpaceRFA Rocket FactoryRocket LabRUAG SpaceSatellogicSatixfySESSierra SpaceSpaceXSpinlaunchSpire GlobalStoke Space TechnologiesStratolaunchSurrey SatellitesTelenor SatelliteTelesatTerran OrbitalTethers UnlimitedThales Alenia SpaceThe Aerospace CorporationTrustpointUnited Launch AllianceUrsa Major TechnologiesVacco IndustriesVardaViasatVirgin GalacticVirgin OrbitWarpSpaceXona Space SystemsYork Space Systems