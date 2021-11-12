World's Best Employers in the Space Industry
Everything Space surveyed 1000+ employees working for employers in the space industry to compile this list of the World's Best Employers in the Space Industry.FELDKIRCH, AUSTRIA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent months, labor shortages have left employers in the space industry competing in an effort to attract and retain top talent. It was amid these developments that Everything Space began surveying over 1000 employees working for employers in the space industry to compile this year's list of the World's Best Employers in the Space Industry.
Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers and to nominate other organizations on a scale of 1 (very unlikely) to 5 (very likely).
Whether a company makes the list wasn't based on the absolute number of nominations a company received, but rather on the average rating. This methodology made it possible for us to compile a list that, for the first time, also takes into account many smaller companies that would probably not have been included under any other circumstances.
In cases where too few ratings were provided for a specific company to reliably determine whether or not it should get on this list, third-party data might have been used to ensure the statistical relevancy of the findings.
The following list is in alphabetical order; the respective ranking does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the actual superiority/inferiority of a particular organization over the others.
AAC Clyde Space
ABL Space Systems
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aevum Space
Airbus Defence & Space
Altius Space Machines
AST SpaceMobile
Astra
Astranis
Astrobotic Technology
Astroscale
Axiom Space
Ball Aerospace
Benchmark Space Systems
Blackshark.ai
BlackSky
Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Origin
Boeing Space
Bradford Space
Capella Space
Carto
CesiumAstro
D-Orbit
Deep Space Systems
Draper Laboratory
EagleView
Endurosat
esri
Firefly Aerospace
First Mode
Fleet Space Technologies
GalaxySpace
General Dynamics
Gilmour Space Technologies
GomSpace
Hadrian
Hawkeye360
ICEYE
inmarsat
Intelsat
Intuitive Machines
Iridium
Isar Aerospace
iSpace
Keppler Communications
Launcher
LeoLabs
LeoStella
Lockheed Martin
Loft Orbital
Maana Electric
Mapbox
Masten Space Systems
Maxar Technologies
MDA Space
Millenium Space Systems
Momentus
Nano Avionics
Nanoracks
Northrop Grumman Space Systems
OneWeb
Orbex Space
Orbit Fab
Paragon Space Development Corporation
Planet Labs
Project Kuiper
Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Redwire Space
Relativity Space
RFA Rocket Factory
Rocket Lab
RUAG Space
Satellogic
Satixfy
SES
Sierra Space
SpaceX
Spinlaunch
Spire Global
Stoke Space Technologies
Stratolaunch
Surrey Satellites
Telenor Satellite
Telesat
Terran Orbital
Tethers Unlimited
Thales Alenia Space
The Aerospace Corporation
Trustpoint
United Launch Alliance
Ursa Major Technologies
Vacco Industries
Varda
Viasat
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Orbit
WarpSpace
Xona Space Systems
York Space Systems
