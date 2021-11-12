Submit Release
DNREC to Remove Holts Landing State Park Boat Ramp Dock for Repairs

a photo of the Indian River Bay coastline with the Holts Landing boat ramp and dock in the background.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will remove the Holts Landing State Park boat ramp dock next week until spring 2022. The dock was damaged by a storm and a severe low- and high-tide cycle. 

The dock will be removed for repairs and will be replaced in the spring. The boat ramp will remain open while the dock is repaired.

The Holts Landing State Park boat ramp offers one of the only public access points on the Indian River Bay and is open 24 hours a day.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

