Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,453 in the last 365 days.

8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 17

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.     The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as district judge October 29.  

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties. 

Public Access    The meeting is open to the public. To listen: 

Accommodation  

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:    ADA Coordinator  ADA@kscourts.org  785-296-2256  TTY at 711    Eligibility requirements    Kansas law requires this district magistrate judge be: 

  • a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.  

Term of office    After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.    Nominating Commission    The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford. 

You just read:

8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.