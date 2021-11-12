8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 17

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County. The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as district judge October 29.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Public Access The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible: ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711 Eligibility requirements Kansas law requires this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. Nominating Commission The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.