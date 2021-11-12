Solar Ship working with Malawi to decarbonize African Aviation - The Peace + Freedom Aerospace Challenge.
A Canada-Malawi collaboration to create the world’s first carbon-free aviation corridor.TORONTO AND LILONGWE, CANADA AND MALAWI, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Solar Ship and Malawi’s Department of Civil Aviation announced the launch of The Peace + Freedom Aerospace Challenge, a 1000 km electric airship race in Malawi where teams compete to deliver critical supplies powered by carbon-free electric propulsion.
Solar Ship Inc., the world leader in solar electric airships, will invite teams of engineers, students and entrepreneurs from around the world to develop and race electric airships in Malawi. Teams compete to deliver critical cargo on a route from South to North Malawi. Teams carry life-saving supplies from urban pick-up points to remote areas at points-of-need. Airships use hydrogen as the lifting gas, operate with no fossil fuel – they are powered by any combination of solar, battery and hydrogen.
Malawi’s Principal Airworthiness Surveyor, Sunganani Kalilangwe: “The promise of electric aviation to provide carbon-free transport has been provoking visionaries for years. We are excited to invite Solar Ship to launch The Peace + Freedom Aerospace Challenge in Malawi to help transform our country into a world leader in electric aviation. Solar Ship’s approach to engaging Malawian brainpower brings unique assets to Malawi’s aviation sector.”
Solar Ship’s CEO, Jay Godsall: “Malawi has become a pioneer in creating the conditions for aerospace innovation. In 2020-21 we organized a Design Exchange with universities from around the world, with a team from Malawi challenging us to invest in Malawi as the world’s first decarbonized aviation sector. The Peace + Freedom Aerospace Challenge is the first step. Malawi has a great track record with innovators. We are thrilled to come to Malawi, invest in local innovators and show the world what electric aviation can do.”
ABOUT SOLAR SHIP
Solar Ship Inc. is a Canadian company with its head office in Toronto and operations in Ontario, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Malawi. Solar Ship develops electric aerostats and airships to service remote areas. This creates the capacity to provide low cost, carbon-free transport and communications for areas without infrastructure.
ABOUT MALAWI’s CIVIL AVIATION
In June 2017, the Government of Malawi created the world’s first Drone Corridor for Humanitarian Aviation. This corridor allows global companies to work with Malawian engineers, students and aviation experts to test, build, and fly drones on humanitarian missions. Malawi is a landlocked country of 118,000 km2 in southern Africa with a population of 20 million people.
ABOUT THE PEACE + FREEDOM AEROSPACE CHALLENGE
It launches in Malawi in 2022 with a pilot project to develop teams for the inaugural event to demonstrate how aviation can provide PEACE by saving lives and FREEDOM by breaking free from the carbon economy.
