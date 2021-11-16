NoviFlow's CyberMapper Aggregator: Next Generation Network Packet Broker Leveraging the Power of SDN at Silicon Speeds
NoviFlow’s FlowAgent Pipeline architecture simplifies the creation and maintenance of sophisticated rules for tap-to-tool solutions at multi-Terabit speeds.
NoviFlow’s CyberMapper Aggregator represents an exciting new way to get the right traffic from the network taps/SPANS to the right network analytics tools with unprecedented ease and flexibility.”THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance network operating software and programmable network solutions, today announced the commercial release of CyberMapper Aggregator, a next-generation SDN-based Network Packet Broker. The announcement follows the commercial deployment of CyberMapper Aggregator in a Tier-1 North American CSP’s network.
Network Packet Brokers are key components of network visibility solutions. CyberMapper Aggregator is a next generation technology for users looking to upgrade their Network Packet brokers to handle more sophisticated packet broker rule sets at multiple Terabit speeds. It translates simple human readable configuration files or API calls into powerful rule sets within the Intel Tofino programmable match-action silicon. CyberMapper Aggregator leverages Intel Tofino-based 3rd party white box hardware, with aggregate throughput of up to 6.4Tbps at line-rate and supporting interface speeds of 10G to 100G for maximum compatibility with existing network infrastructure.
At the heart of the CyberMapper Aggregator is the FlowAgent pipeline which aggregates, filters, replicates and load balances flows of interest. At the end of the FlowAgent pipeline are the “toolset” agents, each of which directs output to a single port, mirrors to multiple ports or load balances across multiple visibility/security tools. Since not every tool can handle the same volume of traffic, the agents use weighted load balancing to specify the volume of traffic to be directed to each device.
CyberMapper Aggregator was developed using P4 and white-box switches that leverage the rich functionality of Intel’s Tofino chip’s advanced programmable pipeline architecture, delivering packet brokering capabilities not possible with conventional switching silicon. As a result, CyberMapper Aggregator can reduce by up to 50% the number of rules needed to express aggregation requirements, delivering significant savings in both time and effort needed to create and maintain even complex rule sets, and the programmable parser in the Tofino chip enables new features and protocols to be added at the speed of software development.
According to Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO: “NoviFlow’s CyberMapper Aggregator represents an exciting new way to get the right traffic from the network taps/SPANS to the right network analytics tools with unprecedented ease and flexibility. It greatly simplifies even the complex packet brokering needs and increased throughput requirements of 5G infrastructure."
NoviFlow will officially launch CyberMapper Aggregator at the Layer123 World Congress virtual event being held November 16th to 18th. Registered attendees will be able to schedule meetings with members of our team to learn more about our solutions. Also, be sure to view NoviFlow’s session: “CyberMapper Aggregator - a cost-effective and scalable SDN-based Packet Broker Solution for today’s complex and more demanding network architectures” featuring Director of Product Management Jeff Elpern. See here for more details.
