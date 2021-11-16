Symmetry Software Announces New UI & API for Symmetry Payroll Point®
Symmetry Software has launched an updated and modernized version of our world-class local tax finder, Symmetry Payroll Point®, which includes a RESTful API.
The API is ideal for integration into payroll systems and for large employers looking for simplified and automated integration of local tax determination. It embeds directly within payroll platforms!"SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symmetry Software has announced the launch of an updated and modernized version of their world-class local payroll tax finder, Symmetry Payroll Point.
— Brad Bauer, Symmetry Software Head of Product Development
Symmetry Payroll Point® is the leading local tax withholding software in the payroll tax compliance industry. It quickly identifies and accurately determines complex federal, state, and local taxes based on work and residential addresses. It also leverages Symmetry's cutting-edge geocoding processes to convert U.S. Postal address data into GNIS coordinates for the most precise rooftop accuracy when paired with Symmetry’s proprietary geospatial tax boundary shapefiles.
The new version of Symmetry Payroll Point includes a RESTful API and Portal that provides clients with an optimized user experience. The new features allow clients to perform more tasks autonomously and rely on more powerful geospatial tax visualization. The minimum wage finder module also received an update due to the Symmetry Payroll Point redesign with more minimum wage compliance data than before.
The API is ideal for integration into payroll systems and for large employers looking for simplified and automated integration of local tax determination. It embeds directly within payroll platforms to pull employee information and automate tax withholding settings to complete payroll and stay compliant.
The Portal is a modern and powerful user interface to return precise taxes using the Payroll Point Maps and Batch technology. Customers can troubleshoot addresses to focus on challenging home and work address combinations and gather detailed tax withholding for thousands of employees by processing a group of addresses at once
With 32 million tax lookups so far in 2021, the updated and modernized version of Symmetry Payroll Point will increase accuracy and compliance in taxation while reducing tax jurisdiction notices and employee tax corrections.
About Symmetry Software
Symmetry Software's mission is to simplify the payroll process with dependable and accurate payroll withholding tax solutions. In other words, to deliver "the right taxes the first time." Symmetry's tools were built from 37 years of experience in payroll tax withholding software. For software service providers integrating payroll into their applications as well as payroll and HR service providers, Symmetry's tools make our customer's processes more automated, efficient, error-free, and regulatory compliant. Symmetry's products include the Symmetry Tax Engine®, Symmetry Payroll Forms™, Payroll Point®, and PaycheckCity® calculators. Since 1984, Symmetry Software has been helping clients deliver great payroll through powerful technology.
