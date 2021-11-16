Entrepreneurial and Growth-Minded Marketer Joins the Atlanta Council on International Relations
Terence Channon Appointed Director of Marketing and to the Board of Directors
ACIR feels confident in Terence's ability to lead effective marketing campaigns with outreach strategies to help the ACIR accomplish its mission.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terence Channon, a product development and marketing leader with experience working with professionals and programs in over 80 countries, has joined the Atlanta Council on International Relations (ACIR) as a member of the board of directors and its director of marketing.
— Colin Brady
Currently, Mr. Channon manages a professional services firms providing digital marketing, web site, e-commerce, and CRM services to small and medium enterprises. Prior engagements include marketing and product leadership roles at a start-up studio and venture backed start-ups. Mr. Channon holds a B.A. from Stetson University, an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland, and has earned the Directorship Certification from the National Association of Corporate Directors. He is a frequent contributor to publications discussing client success, customer acquisition, and start-up operations. Prior board experience includes elected or advisory roles at publicly held companies, start-ups, membership businesses, and 501(c)(3) organizations.
“The ACIR is excited that Terence has agreed to serve on the board of directors and as its marketing leader,” noted Colin Brady, Executive Director of the ACIR. “He brings great energy, expertise, and strategic curiosity to the table. ACIR feels confident in his ability to lead effective marketing campaigns with outreach strategies to help the ACIR accomplish its mission. His exposure working with professionals across the globe will be a great asset to the organization.”
About the Atlanta Council on International Relations:
The Atlanta Council on International Relations (ACIR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing its members and the metro Atlanta community, through public discussion groups, forums, panels, lectures, and other similar programs, with a better understanding of the complex issues that confront the United States and the global community in the fields of international and security affairs, global economics and policy, and relations between and among nations and non-state actors in the international arena. Learn more about Atlanta Council on International Relations at www.atlantacir.org.
Colin Brady
Atlanta Council on International Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other