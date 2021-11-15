YourThirdEye Brings Self Sufficiency To The Security Department
The world will begin its healing process once more people become aware of what’s going on around them.”REIDSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, awareness could be the key attribute that saves someone in a life or death situation. People want to believe the world is becoming a safer place, when it’s indeed the opposite. With that being one of the main reasons YourThirdEye promotes the use of self sufficient home security options. Being honest, the majority of people look past the idea of equipping security cameras due to the fact it can be uncomfortable because someone they are unfamiliar with is monitoring what goes on in or around their home. That’s where YourThirdEye comes in, giving the power back to the eye of the beholder.
YourThirdEye was created a little over a year ago in memory of personal situations that occurred in life growing up.
-Attempted break-ins
-Items being stolen right off the car porch
-Also having a grandmother that's not very mobile with the inability to see good
The grandmother is mentioned in order to bring awareness to the idea that having security cameras installed in or around the home isn’t only to keep intruders away, but also for the sake of keeping an eye on loved ones that aren’t completely capable of living or being at home by themselves. Security does not just stop at avoiding possible danger from entering or being around the house, rather it can be extremely effective on the protection end of caring for the safety and well being of the people closest to the heart.
On various occasions an area such as homes, garages, storage buildings, and local businesses have been noticed to not have any form of camera placement. Giving some credit, when realizing some of these areas have signs stating that it is security protected, yet there are still no cameras placed to spot the individual responsible for the attempted break in. Leading straight into the next point of the possibility of a stranger wanting to gain access to any personal belongings by any means. Being familiar with criminal psychology or even just the natural psychology of a person's actions can reveal more than any data statistic can. Although numbers don’t lie when speaking about the amount of attempted break-ins or burglaries, even sometimes car theft. It’s important you stay aware of the signs of danger that can be lurking into your neighborhood at any time of the day, not just at night.
Things to be aware of:
-An unfamiliar individual being in the neighborhood on multiple occasions repetitively (especially if there are not any for sale houses listed in the area.)
-Leaving the garage door wide open unattended.
-Leaving personal items out in the open unattended for too long.
-Leaving Personal documents in the car, even credit or debit cards.
-Having completely no form of security or warnings around the residence.
Take these many details into consideration, It’s important to walk away with the key reason why any security device should be installed within the home. Remember that it only takes a couple seconds for not only someone to enter the home, but for an accident to happen inside of the house concerning a family member that may not have the capacity to stay by themselves. Home security is for the protection against any form of danger approaching your premises whether it be a home invasion, simple burglary, a quick break-in, or an attempt to take one's life.
Self sufficient security options range from wired/wireless camera sets, mini box cameras, solar cameras, hidden cameras, dome cameras, bullet cameras, etc. Majority being Wi-Fi and application accessible. If not, CCTV testers can be connected to any wired/wireless camera showing you exactly what the camera sees, offering you the opportunity to manage the angles that it can visualize, and give you the manual control of the effectiveness of your cameras. Provided all of this and more when purchasing from YourThirdEye.
About Us: YourThirdEye is a self sufficient online home security store that encourages it's customers to be in control of the events that occur in or around the home. Aiming to create a new sense of awareness, of not only the possible harm that can trespass onto any residence, but to also increase the knowledge and the importance in protecting the people you care about. If this sounds like something that can be beneficial, visit www.yourthirdeye.com.co, or send an email to yourthirdeye2020@gmail.com to be equipped with the security option that best fits the homes needs.
