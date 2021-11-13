What is Shotta Glock Ent.(Record Label)? Everything you need to know.

Shotta Glock Ent.

Get to know about Shotta Glock Ent.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shotta Glock Ent. is a record label found by American Rapper Shotta Glock.



History Of the Label.

In 2021 at an early age of 15, Shotta Glock was releasing music though he did not get any attention from audiences and major record labels so he thought it was high time to create his own label earlier in the names of Shotta Records which he later realized was a name of another label so he changed the name to Shotta Glock Ent.

Who are the acts of the label?

The label’s current acts are Shotta Glock his the only artist on the label though his looking for new artists to sign to the label.

So how can I get signed to the label?

According to the label executives you can join Shotta Glock Ent. by sending demos to this email shottaglockent@gmail.com