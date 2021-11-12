Kluge Prize Address Tuesday, Nov. 16

Kluge Prize Recipient Danielle Allen to Deliver Address on Educating for Democracy

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Danielle Allen will accept the John W. Kluge Prize for the Study of Humanity in a livestreamed gala from the Great Hall of the Library of Congress.

Allen is the James Bryant Conant University Professor and director of the Democratic Knowledge Project at Harvard University. Her address, “Educating for American Democracy,” considers the role of education in fostering a common purpose in American society at a time when the idea of cooperation for the public good is tested by crisis and political division.

The livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 from the Library's YouTube channel at this location. The speech will be available afterwards on the Library's website and YouTube channel.