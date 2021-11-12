Storybook will gift New Zealand’s Prime Minister, a free one-year subscription for her daughter to sleep better.

Storybook helps your little one fall asleep

Storybook will gift Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister, a free one-year subscription for her daughter to sleep better.

After Neve Te Aroha, Ardern’s daughter, interrupted The Prime Minister’s livestream addressing changes to covid-19 restrictions. Storybook, an app that helps children relax and sleep, decided to give her a 1-year free subscription to help her daughter’s sleeping habits.

During the livestream, the Prime Minister said: "You're meant to be in bed, darling," Ardern said as she turned away from the camera. "It's bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I'll come see you in a second."

"Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?" Jacinda Ardern asked her followers on Facebook Live after being interrupted by her daughter. “Sorry, everybody,” Ardern said as she turned back to her national audience. She laughed off the interruption, following up with, "Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it?"

About Storybook App

Storybook is an application that combines bedtime stories with infant massage to improve sleep in babies and children. It also strengthens the child-parent bond through touch and creates special moments with easy and personalized techniques.

The app Storybook is a great tool for parents to dive into infant massage and obtain these benefits for their children. Storybook App utilizes infant massage, reflexology and relaxation techniques together with a collection of more than fifty different stories which are updated each month. In addition to bedtime stories, the Storybook app also features a wide music library. Storybook App is being used by more than one million people in over sixty different countries. About 80 percent of users reported their children sleep better with the use of the app. However, the benefits are not only for the young ones but are apparent to parents too. Among its users, 89% attain better connection with their kids.The Storybook App is a great option when it comes to infant massage. It is supported by a number of recognized organizations including the Family Sleep Institute and the Kids Safe Seal Program.

