Pressure Sensor Market To Reach $28.06 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.9% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pressure Sensor Market is accounted for $12.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in micro electro mechanical (MEMS) sensors and increase in demand from automotive and medical industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advancements in nano electro mechanical system (NEMS) technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Based on end user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the region.
