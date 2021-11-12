What Is a “Dedicated Server Reseller Program”?
Rad Web Hosting provides unique partnership opportunity with its Dedicated Server Reseller Program, giving hosting providers an additional revenue stream.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech users may have heard the term “dedicated server reseller” or "dedicated hosting reseller", but what does it mean? At Rad Web Hosting, they provide a program to web hosting partners, which allows them to offer dedicated servers to their clients.
How this works is, users can sign up for the dedicated server reseller program and gain access to the exclusive partnership features in the Hosting Dashboard, the dedicated hosting control panel at Rad Web Hosting. These exclusive partnership features allow web hosting partners to integrate services into their company’s services with a white-label reseller feature that will only show to their clients their company information and not Rad Web Hosting. Another benefit of dedicated server reseller program is that if the web hosting partner uses the WHMCS billing and support platform, we have created a special module which will allow their clients to access the server controls directly from the web hosting partner’s WHMCS client area.
The server controls passed to the client by way of the WHMCS module include power management, reinstall server, out of band management (IPMI), network graphs, and manage reverse DNS of their IP addresses. This is possible because of our RESTful API, which is easily set up with the plugin.
Additionally, other benefits of dedicated hosting reseller program are additional discounting on dedicated servers. The web hosting partners will have access to cheaper dedicated server prices when they sign up for the reseller program. They will then be able to offer dedicated servers at whatever price they would like at their web hosting company.
The other advantage of dedicated hosting reseller program is that there are no requirements for the web hosting partner to purchase any hardware before offering the dedicated server plans to their clients. They must only purchase a server to fulfill orders of their clients.
On top of all of that, the web hosting partners will receive the same level of support, network performance, and reliability that Rad Web Hosting offers to all clients.
Those interested in learning more about becoming our web hosting partner and joining the Reseller Program are encouraged to visit Rad Web Hosting to speak with the Partnership Development team.
Ron Williams
Rad Web Hosting
+1 866-844-4908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other