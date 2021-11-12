Catsy Launches PIM to GDSN Integration
Catsy’s leading product information management system makes it easy to work with retailers.
By partnering with GDSN 1WorldSync, Catsy will soon be able to extend the reach of centralized product information management to retail opportunities.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product information management (PIM) software company, Catsy, is launching a pilot program that empowers brands and retailers to directly publish product information to the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN). With this integration, Catsy PIM simplifies the process of standardizing product data according to GS1 standards. Retailers who hope to share product catalogs with global partners will be able to do so with PIM’s automated, data-valid, and fully connected process.
— Ceejay S. Teku, Founder of Catsy
The GDSN 1WorldSync Product Information Cloud is a data pool that allows for the transmission of product data across at least 60 countries. Access to the network results in secure, efficient, international data publishing between retail partners. To be able to send content across the GDSN, businesses (retailers, suppliers, or manufacturers) must have their product data adhere to regulations. All product attributes, specifications, and units should follow global standards. Rather than overseeing this standardization process, businesses can use PIM as the main database from which they send through the network.
“By partnering with GDSN 1WorldSync, Catsy will soon be able to extend the reach of centralized product information management to retail opportunities,” says founder, Ceejay S. Teku. To sell globally, both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies need to meet the clear-cut standard of globally shared data. By implementing a direct route to the GDSN, the PIM can reduce the manual work often involved in accurately standardizing product information.
The direct synchronization between Catsy and GDSN aims to reduce several prevalent issues. With data validation, the PIM system reduces errors and ensures GS1 compliance. Sharing product data through a PIM allows for automated, real-time uploading and exporting, so businesses with omnichannel sales can more efficiently manage their retail partnerships.
Summary of the projected advantages of Catsy PIM connection with GDSN:
• Automated uploading of product attributes
• Automated product information publishing
• Validation for data accuracy at the point of maintenance
• Conform to global catalog standards
• Efficient omnichannel synchronization
The objective of the pilot program is to understand challenges that may arise and counteract them before broader implementation. For users of the Catsy PIM, this GDSN capability is built to reduce time-to-market and improve large-scale product data accuracy.
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail, & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
