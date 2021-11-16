CLOUD 9 INFOSYSTEMS EARNS MICROSOFT AZURE EXPERT MSP DESIGNATION
Cloud 9 Infosystems is proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) recently earning their 9th Gold competency.
Cloud 9 Infosystems has consistently demonstrated the ability to enable organizations in optimizing their cloud capabilities and deliver digital transformation for enterprises innovatively.”DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud 9 Infosystems is proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP).
The program is one of a portfolio of programs offered by Microsoft (MSFT) as part of the Microsoft Partner Network. Cloud 9 Infosystems was born in the cloud and is a Microsoft Gold Partner - recently earning their 9th Gold competency.
"On behalf of our entire worldwide team, we are honored to receive this validation of our commitment to bring our clients the best practices with innovation and our proprietary know-how. It brings us great satisfaction to tackle our clients' toughest engagements making them more competitive, secure, and efficient. Our technology empowers clients to accelerate growth through the many benefits of the cloud," said Chetan Malavia, CEO, Cloud 9 Infosystems.
Malavia continues, "The cloud is the gateway to the most innovative technology. Microsoft Azure represents the flexibility and scale that organizations are looking for to run their workloads smarter and propel their businesses forward. As a certified WBE/MBE, we have marked a unique position as a driver of change across all aspects of digital transformation, providing our clients with a competitive edge. In addition, being recognized as an Azure Expert MSP means our clients are assured, they are working alongside a trusted partner that Microsoft recognizes as a highly capable managed services provider."
"We are pleased to recognize Cloud 9 Infosystems as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. During our long-standing association, we have witnessed Cloud 9 Infosystems' global commitment to build and leverage deep Azure knowledge and service capabilities. Cloud 9 Infosystems has consistently demonstrated the ability to enable organizations in optimizing their cloud capabilities and deliver digital transformation for enterprises innovatively," said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft.
The rigorous independent third-party audit to achieve this status validates their deep technical leadership and their quality solutions to build, migrate, manage, continually optimize and secure azure services - as noted by the clients' business outcomes:
"Cloud 9 Infosystems lowered our cloud costs and got the job done on time/budget" – Financial Services - Regional Bank
"Our data is more secure from hackers thanks to Cloud 9 Infosystems" – Healthcare - Large Florida Dental Practice
"We now use AI and BI to project future trends, supply chain, and capacity utilization" – Manufacturing, Leading Developer and Distributor of Componentry and Software
"Cloud 9 Infosystems created unique business apps which improved our customers' experience" – Associations -Professional Life Sciences Society
About Azure Expert Managed Services Provider Audit:
Microsoft employs an independent third-party audit company to assess compliance against the Azure Expert MSP Audit requirements. The Azure Expert MSP audit is a systematic, independent, and documented process for obtaining evidence and customer demos across 117+ controls in the audit checklist. This audit spans more than 18 areas such as managed services, cloud adoption framework, operations and services management, security and governance. Partners must demonstrate strong capabilities to architect, proactively monitor, and deploy solutions on Azure services like ADB2C, AKS, App Services, Arc services, Lighthouse, Cosmos DB, Windows Virtual Desktop, Synapse, Cognitive Services, Power platform etc.
About Cloud 9 Infosystems:
Founded in 2010, Cloud 9 Infosystems is a “Born in the cloud” gold certified Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider with world-wide headquarters in Chicago, United States. Cloud 9 Infosystems, offers comprehensive services specializing in end-to-end Cloud IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions to help build, migrate, manage, secure, and continually optimize digital transformation initiatives to SMEs and Fortune 1000 clients across North America, Asia and Europe. Cloud 9 Infosystems offers comprehensive services in Cloud Services and Management, DevOps/Sysops Automation, Cloud Application Modernization and Data Analytics and Cognitive Services. Co-founded by former Microsoft Technology leader, Cloud 9 Infosystems offers its clients proven, experienced architects and cloud technologists, extensive Microsoft relationships with product groups and field executives and deep domain knowledge.
