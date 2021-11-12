Will Social Security Disability Cover Long-Haul COVID? The Answer is Evolving.
COVID-19 isn’t officially listed as a disability for the purposes of awarding Social Security Disability benefits, but some cases might still qualify.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people experience cases of long-haul COVID-19, it is raising questions about Social Security Disability (SSD) and COVID-19 , particularly whether this new type of ailment qualifies for disability benefits.
There’s no simple answer.
President Joe Biden announced in the summer that Americans suffering from long-haul COVID can be protected from discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), but federal government guidance said that long-haul COVID doesn’t automatically qualify as a disability.
Social Security hasn’t officially listed this disease as an impairment that can qualify someone for financial support when they can’t work due to health problems.
But the presence of a specific disease or ailment isn’t the only basis for awarding disability benefits. Qualifying for benefits requires a person’s medical conditions, regardless of diagnosis, to be sufficiently debilitating to knock them out of the workforce for at least 12 months.
For those suffering with long-haul COVID, that’s good and bad. Help could be available, but it will take time and effort to prove that a person’s individual condition is eligible for Social Security Disability.
Because COVID hasn’t been around for long, many people with long COVID may not yet meet the requirement that their disability precludes work for over a year.
Meanwhile, for people already receiving disability benefits for other medical conditions, the pandemic caused some changes in the Social Security Disability process, including closed Social Security offices and COVID-19 pauses in continuing disability reviews for people having their benefits re-evaluated after a period of years.
In such a fluid and unsure environment, applicants might be best served by consulting with experienced Social Security Disability lawyers.
The Levine Benjamin Law Firm, based in Detroit, can help Michigan and Ohio residents find their best path forward to get financial relief in cases of life-altering, long-haul COVID.
The firm has been tracking COVID-19’s effect on the disability benefits system from the beginning of the pandemic. And it’s been helping people attain their rightful disability benefits for over 57 years.
Learn more about applying for disability benefits during COVID-19.
