Senator Troy Singleton Named Finalist in NewDEAL National Ideas Challenge

Washington, DC – The NewDEAL announced today that State Senator Troy Singleton’s (D-Burlington) efforts to better inform and educate students has made him a finalist in the 2021 Ideas Challenge – a competition among rising and innovative state and local policymakers to propose the most effective solutions on an array of issues. Policy experts vote for the proposals that best improve Americans’ economic well-being and overall quality of life, and that makes the government work more effectively to meet communities’ needs.

After evaluation by a diverse panel of judges (see list below), Singleton’s Civics Education idea is a finalist among submissions for healing our democracy and rebuilding community, which includes ideas aimed at promoting the right to vote, engaging people in civic society, and healing divisions in our society, especially by addressing systemic inequality. His initiative is designed to ensure “students are not indoctrinated into any one particular political ideology, but rather become informed and educated citizens who will shape our nation for generations to come.” His idea starts with requiring at least one course in civics in middle school starting with the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, Singleton has introduced legislation that would require students at public universities to complete at least one course of American government and civic engagement before graduating. (More finalists are listed below.)

“Building an informed, unbiased foundation of understanding of our government is the ultimate goal of our new civics education law,” said Singleton. “Certainly, increasing civic engagement is a critical component of a vibrant democracy. I’m excited to have the chance to share our civic education initiatives as a template that can be replicated by NewDEALers and others across the country. I am honored to be named a finalist and to be included in this group of talented leaders across the country.”

“State and local leaders face enormous challenges as they work on the frontlines to rebuild from a persistent pandemic, close the long-standing inequities highlighted by COVID-19, and strengthen our democracy so that communities emerge from this time of crisis with more opportunity for everyone,” said NewDEAL CEO Debbie Cox Bultan. “The Ideas Challenge shows how a group of innovative state and local officials are rising to the occasion of finding solutions. Senator Singleton and his fellow finalists have made proposals that, together, set an important governing agenda to ensure our nation builds back better.”

The Challenge was open to the 178 members of the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), an organization that supports state and local pro-growth progressive elected officials through the exchange of ideas and engagement with other top public, private, and non-profit sector officials. U.S. Senator Chris Coons (DE), U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), and Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of the group.

The five winners of the New Ideas Challenge will be announced on Thursday, November 18, at the eleventh annual NewDEAL Leaders Conference in Washington.

In its fifth edition, this year’s competition takes place in the context of one of the most challenging times to be a state or local elected official as communities navigate a host of issues related to the ongoing pandemic while aiming to rebuild in a way that improves opportunities and quality of life compared to before this crisis.

NewDEALers throughout the nation are leading the response to COVID-19 and other challenges. The Ideas Challenge recognizes that these leaders, who represent diverse communities from urban centers to rural towns and in red, blue, and purple areas, have powerful messages, experiences, and proposals that must be heard.

Winners for this year’s Ideas Challenge were selected in the following categories:

Responding to Immediate Post-Pandemic Needs & Building a Stronger Safety Net with ideas to help address Americans’ short-term financial instability, joblessness, housing insecurity, and other needs, while also reimagining safety net systems like unemployment to better meet Americans’ needs now and beyond the pandemic;

with ideas to help address Americans’ short-term financial instability, joblessness, housing insecurity, and other needs, while also reimagining safety net systems like unemployment to better meet Americans’ needs now and beyond the pandemic; Rebuilding Jobs and the Economy , with ideas that help us rebound from the lows of the pandemic, get Americans working for pay that allows for a better quality of life, and address inequities;

, with ideas that help us rebound from the lows of the pandemic, get Americans working for pay that allows for a better quality of life, and address inequities; Expanding Access to Education , with opportunities at every level — from early childhood to post-secondary — to put students on a pathway to success in college and career and, ultimately, making the most of their abilities;

, with opportunities at every level — from early childhood to post-secondary — to put students on a pathway to success in college and career and, ultimately, making the most of their abilities; Securing our Communities and our Planet with policies for states, cities, and regions to address climate change with cleaner and more resilient power, transportation, and infrastructure;

with policies for states, cities, and regions to address climate change with cleaner and more resilient power, transportation, and infrastructure; Healing our Democracy and Rebuilding Community by promoting the right to vote and access to do so, engaging people in civic society, and healing divisions in our society, especially by addressing systemic inequality.

Submissions to the New Ideas Challenge were evaluated by eight judges:

S. Rep Suzan DelBene, Chair, New Democrat Coalition

Elizabeth Fairchild, Executive Director, Business Forward

Josh Freed, Senior Vice President for the Climate and Energy Program, Third Way

Zachary Markovits, Managing Director of What Works Cities, Results for America

Nelson Reyneri Jr., Chair-Elect, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Cathilea Robinett, CEO, e.Republic

Desiree Tims, President and CEO, Innovations Ohio

2021 New Ideas Challenge Finalists in Healing our Democracy and Rebuilding Community Category: