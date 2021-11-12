Pancreatic Cancer Scholarship Open For Applications
Nonprofit opens applications for its inaugural scholarship during National Scholarship MonthALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Pansies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer, has announced the start of its scholarship to coincide with National Scholarship Month. The applications are now open until December 31, 2021.
The scholarships will aid hardworking and needy students who have been affected by pancreatic cancer to complete their studies. Additionally, through the provision of the scholarships, Purple Pansies will use this opportunity to raise awareness and attention to those fighting the disease. So far, Purple Pansies has been able to help seven families with financial grants. These grants enable families to pay their medical (pancreatic cancer) bills.
“Purple Pansies is working to end pancreatic cancer and relieve some of the stress that families face who have loved ones suffering through this horrible disease,” said Maria Fundora, Founder of Purple Pansies. “We hope that the End Pancreatic Cancer Scholarship is something that can be of assistance and make an impact to many who are working hard to get an education while going through hardships.”
The scholarships can be applied for by a student who has lost an immediate family member (parent or guardian) to pancreatic cancer or you are or a parent, guardian, grandparent, or immediate family member who has survived or is currently fighting pancreatic cancer. To apply, for more information on the criteria please log on to complete the application on https://purplepansies.org/scholarship/ for consideration.
Eligible applicants meeting the criteria can submit transcripts to info@purplepansies.org.
To date, Purple Pansies has raised over $4 million to fund research through Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) and aid affected families. TGen is a nonprofit organization focusing on breakthroughs in genetic research and medical advances that benefit patients and their families.
The goal of Purple Pansies is to give back in honor of Maria’s mother and many others who have died from pancreatic cancer by giving compassion and making a lasting difference in the lives of others.
About Purple Pansies
Nonprofit Purple Pansies was founded in 2008 following the death of Maria Fundora’s mother from pancreatic cancer, as she felt called to raise awareness and crucial research dollars for this chronically underfunded but deadly cancer. The mission of Purple Pansies is to raise funds for research, clinical trials, early detection, and to aide families in our community who have a family member suffering from pancreatic cancer and financially can use help.
