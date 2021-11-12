Global Infusion Therapy Market Set to Recover Post COVID-19

Infusion therapy devices are an integral component of treatment plans. As demand for the improvement of quality healthcare continues, the need for IT devices will impact the market as a whole.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global infusion therapy market, addressing key Insights and consequences of COVID-19 during 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the global infusion therapy market was impacted greatly due to the decrease in demand for infusion related products but growth is expected from 2021 to 2027, and iData’s analysts predict that the market will make a full recovery and continue to increase substantially before leveling off to the expected trajectory.

According to iData's Global Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, the global market, covering 70 countries and 7 regions, experienced a substantial decrease in 2020 which forced a 15% decrease from the 2019 valuation. However, as the market has started to increase towards normalcy in 2021, the global infusion therapy market is expected to reach just over $11.2 billion by 2027. This extensive report dissects the varying unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers & limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's global market analysis includes infusion pumps, IV sets, needleless connectors, stopcocks, and blood transfusion sets . The overall market is expected to continue to transition from gravity dripped infusion to pump-based infusion devices. Infusion pumps offer copious benefits compared to gravity infusion, such as increased safety features and precise control over treatment administration. Although the main drawbacks are higher costs and an increased need for clinical training, due to patient volume, the time and money invested into the total usage of infusion pumps is expected to be a justifiable expense and in turn will increase sales.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Becton Dickinson (BD) and B. Braun are the key leaders followed by Baxter, all showing strength in various segments. Other competitors such as ICU Medical, Fresenius Kabi, and Terumo amongst many others are also analyzed in detail. To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis:

https://idataresearch.com/product/infusion-therapy-market/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

