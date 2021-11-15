Multipolar Development Corporation Secures Patent With Potential to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Industry
Multi-Polar Machines Will Improve Electric Vehicle Operation, Performance, and Efficiency
We fully intend to shock the EV industry as our patented technology advances it to a new level of efficiency and performance”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipolar Development Corporation (MDV) an electrical and automation engineering company announced details on its patented multipolar electric vehicle (EV) propulsion enhancement system today. The MDV technology can improve efficiencies in overall performance and range of operation, particularly in large consumer vehicle trucks and commercial transport vehicles. With a patent secured, MDV expects to announce additional partners to solidify proof of concept and establish a demonstration project to showcase the technology that has the potential to revolutionize the rapidly growing EV industry.
“At a time where political leaders in the United States are seeking to position the country as a global leader in EV manufacturing, the introduction of our technology has perfect timing,” stated MDV CEO and inventor Shaun McCutcheon. “With more than $3 billion expected to be invested into the domestic electric vehicle industry by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and likely even more from private investors, we expect significant interest in the technology our team of engineers developed.”
Utilizing the patented Multi-Polar Technology™ developed by the experts at MDV, an EV motor or generator can operate in any of the four (4) energy -v- torque quadrants over a wider optimized speed range whenever needed. As a result, the Multipolar technology requires no external drive as the processing and control is made possible by utilizing the EV Optimizer,™ creating greater efficiency, requiring fewer overall systems components.
“Multipolar technology is a significant modernization of motors and generators,” McCutcheon explains. “Multipolar moves us into a truly digital machine age – an advanced machine without many of the inherent inefficiencies and limitations of classic electromagnetic energy conversion.”
In addition to exploring the industry and university partnerships, the MDV team is in the process of analyzing how the EV Optimizer™ Multi-Polar Technology system can fully integrate with EV charging stations and several of the leading EV DC battery manufacturers.
“We fully intend to shock the EV industry as our patented technology advances it to a new level of efficiency and performance,” McCutcheon said.
Multipolar Development Corporation is an Austin, TX-based S-Corp comprised of energy, electric, and automotive engineering experts.
