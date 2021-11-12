ZTILO Releases Debut EP ‘No Hard Feelingz’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Up and coming Latin R&B sensation ZTILO has released his debut EP, titled ‘No Hard Feelingz’. The Bay Area performer’s first studio album sees him revisit the dynamic and colorful singles that made this summer his undeniable coming out party. The tracks on ‘No Hard Feelingz’ feature Ztilo partnering with long-time collaborator and seasoned mixing engineer Zach Steele (The Weeknd, Pharrell, Trey Songz), with Steele producing and co-writing on each song.
Fans of Ztilo have been eager to celebrate the talented singer’s musical evolution; from his days as a budding young rap artist known as Cristiles to performing his latest hit single, “I Got You”, in the illustrious Clive Davis Theater for The Recording Academy. Never one to leave his audience underserved, Ztilo also delivered fantastic music videos to accompany his Summer ‘21 hits, which saw him partner with former Toroh Films head honcho James Bahman for the videos to “Missing You”, “Peligrosa”, and “I Got You”.
‘No Hard Feelingz’ is out now on all major streaming platforms. For more on Ztilo, follow him on Instagram at @ztilomusic.
David McDonald
Ztilo "I Got You" (Exclusive Acoustic for Grammy.com)