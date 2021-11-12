Submit Release
Gazprom and VNG discuss cooperation-related issues

Background

According to preliminary data, Gazprom's gas supplies to Germany in the period from January 1 to November 11, 2021, amounted to 45.7 billion cubic meters, which is 20.6 per cent (or 7.8 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of 2020 (37.9 billion cubic meters).

VNG is engaged in natural gas imports, underground storage and consumer supplies in Germany's eastern federal states and in Berlin. The company is headquartered in Leipzig, Germany.

In 2013, Gazprom and VNG entered into the Sci-Tech Cooperation Agreement effective until the end of 2029.

Gazprom and VNG are working together on the Katharina UGS facility, a joint project implemented on a parity basis. When the facility reaches its design capacity in 2025, it will include 12 caverns with the working gas volume of some 650 million cubic meters and the daily withdrawal rate of 26 million cubic meters.

