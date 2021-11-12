FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will be convening two working groups beginning next week: one for electronic titling and one for specialty registration plates. Both working groups are the result of legislation passed earlier this year.

“Modernizing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been a big goal of mine as Secretary,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “These working groups will help us chart a path forward to reduce bureaucracy for Mainers while streamlining back-end work for state BMV employees and our municipal partners.”

The working group convened under LD 645, “Resolve, To Create an Electronic Titling Work Group,” sponsored by Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, will examine how Maine could move towards electronic titling for motor vehicles.

The first meeting of this working group will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 PM at the BMV main office at 101 Hospital Street, Augusta. Members of the public wishing to attend in person or virtually should email Sophia Williams at sophia.williams@maine.gov.

The working group convened under LD 1618, “Resolve, To Place a Temporary Moratorium on the Approval of Any New Motor Vehicle Registration Plates and Initiate a Registration Plate Working Group,” sponsored by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, will study the proliferation of specialty plates, identify and document roles and functions of the specialty plates, explore and document challenges in the plate manufacturing process, and explore the challenges of storing and securing plate inventory in municipalities and other divisions of the State and branch offices within the BMV.

The first meeting of this working group will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 PM at the BMV main office at 101 Hospital Street, Augusta. Members of the public wishing to attend should email Brittanee Guerette at brittanee.guerette@maine.gov.