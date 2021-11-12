US E-Bike (Electric Bike) Market Analysis 2021-2026: Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

us e-bike market size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “US E-Bike Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the US e-bike market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

An e-bike, also referred to as an electronic bicycle, is a standard bicycle with an electric motor, a drivetrain, and a battery. It can run on rechargeable batteries and can be moved through pedaling. E-bikes majorly use lead-acid batteries, which aid users to cover long distances with a single charge. As these bikes are simple to operate and convenient for all age groups, they have gained immense popularity in the United States. Moreover, as cycling helps in building muscle strength, reducing the risk of stress, and improving cardiovascular fitness, e-bikes are attracting health-conscious individuals as well.

United States E-Bike Market Trends:

One of the major factors propelling the sales of e-bikes in the United States is the rising concerns regarding environmental pollution. E-bikes are eco-friendly and economical alternatives to other means of transportation, which have resulted in their increased demand in the country. Along with this, improvements in lithium-ion battery technology and pricing have made a great impact on the shift from gasoline-powered vehicles to zero-emission vehicles like e-bikes. Moreover, the rising trend of exploring local areas while riding an e-bike at your own pace has increased their demand in the tourism industry, which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in the local e-bike manufacturing companies in the United States are creating a positive outlook for the market. As most of the e-bikes in the country are usually imported from Asian factories, increasing local production is anticipated to bolster the economy. In addition to this, the introduction of advanced product models by manufacturers will attract a larger consumer base.

United States E-Bike Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Region.

Segmentation by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Segmentation by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

Segmentation by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Segmentation by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Segmentation by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Segmentation by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Segmentation by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

