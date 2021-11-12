North America Potato Chips Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Potato Chips Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the North America potato chips market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Potato chips are fine slices of potatoes that are consumed as appetizers or as snacks. They are commonly available in fried and baked variants and are processed using ingredients, such as salt, spices, sugar, oil, seasoning, cheese and added flavorings. Potato chips are stored and packaged in air-tight bags to prevent exposure to moisture and contamination. The packaging also aids in preserving the flavor, texture and color and enhancing the overall shelf life of the product.

The North America potato chips market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Due to hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, there is a shifting consumer preference toward convenience and processed food products. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of baked and oil-free potato chips, are favoring the market growth. These variants have low fat and calorie content and are suitable for health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including the convenient availability of potato chips through online retail platforms, along with aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and vendors on social media, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the region.

North America Potato Chips Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america potato chips market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america potato chips market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores\

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

