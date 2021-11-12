Nitin Jain, Founder of India PR Distribution gets included in CEOs of the Year 2021 listing by Business Connect
Nitin Jain, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of India PR Distribution has been added to the ' CEO of the Year 2021s' listing by Business Connect Magazine.
I am thankful to Business Connect for choosing me on this list. The CEO of the Year award by Business Connect is dedicated to my awesome team and my mentor, J Casper.”GURGAON, HR, INDIA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitin Jain, a serial entrepreneur has been added to the prestigious list of CEO of the Year 2021 by Business connect magazine. The listing includes top CEOs of upcoming and established startups and emerging companies in India.
“I am thankful to Business Connect for choosing me on this list. The CEO of the Year award by Business Connect is dedicated to my awesome team and my mentor, J Casper.”, says Nitin Jain. An MBA with over 10 years of experience in marketing and brand development, Nitin Jain is also the founder and CEO of India PR Distribution – India’s top-rated press releases distribution service. India PR Distribution was rated in the top 25 trusted PR agencies in India by the CEO magazine recently.
India PR Distribution provides effective press release distribution services through its various organic and fully guaranteed PR plans, ideally suited for all industry niches and professionals. Nitin Jain was among the first professionals to envision and implement the organic digital distribution of the press release in India. His innovative approach has helped India PR Distribution establish a prominent position for itself in the PR industry in India. With many prestigious clients and campaigns, IPD is today a well-known name when it comes to effective press release distribution in India.
Press releases are a sure-shot way to get brand exposure, visitors to your website. If your brand is covered by a premium publication or website that already has an established base of loyal readers and followers, you get a great advantage in promoting and grabbing eyeballs for your business. In today’s Digital World, it's important to impact the market quickly and gain traction for your business, service, and product. Press releases are super effective in helping you achieve credibility for your brand. They are also an effective communication tool in informing people about who you are and what you are offering at the right time.
Nitin Jain has also been GetPromoted, a 10-year-old established Digital Marketing Agency, based in Gurgaon. GetPromoted has recently opened its offices in Dubai and Melbourne. GetPromoted has 150+ clients related to web development, SEO, Digital Marketing, and social media. Under Nitin’s leadership, GetPromoted has also won numerous awards, including ‘Best Web Design Firm’ by a leading publication in the US.
“The best part about being an entrepreneur is that you are able to touch many lives through your work and inspire others to excel in life. I am highly blessed to be trained by an excellent mentor who always taught me to be ethical in my life. “, says Nitin. “My aim is to encourage the younger generation to believe in the power of their dreams and work towards achieving their goals with commitment and passion.”, says Nitin.
Nitin plans to start other ventures soon and consolidate and grow his present ventures.
