Incense Sticks Market Size in India 2021-26 : Share, Trends, Outlook, Growth, and Industry Report
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Incense Sticks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide The incense sticks india market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Industry Definition and Application:
Incense stick(agarbatti &dhoop) is a scented smoke-emitting product, which is manufactured with a blend of various natural substances.These substances include charcoal powder, wooden sticks, water, sandalwood oil, sawdust, color particles and chemical aromatic essence. Incense sticks are extensively deployed in worship places and households while performing rituals, rites and meditation. Depending on their shapes and sizes, incense sticks are packaged in varying plastic pouches and cardboard boxes.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Trends and Drivers:
The rapid establishment of worship and religious places across India is mainly fueling theincense sticks (agarbatti &dhoop)market growth. Moreover, rising health consciousness and stressful lifestyles ofconsumers have led to a significant shift toward yoga and meditative practices, which is inflating the overall sales of incense sticks in the country. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of incense sticks as organic disinfectants for repulsing insects is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the continual launch of product variants in fruity and floral fragrances, such as cinnamon, lemongrass, green apple, and strawberry,is further creating a positive outlook in the market across India.
India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Agarbatti
Dhoop
Breakup by Demographics:
Urban
Rural
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Stores
Departmental Stores
Specialized Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
South India
East India
West India
Who are the Major India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
B. V. Aswathiah & Bros, Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited, Hem Corporation Private Limited, ITC Limited, Moksh Agarbattis Company, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), N. Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited, etc.
