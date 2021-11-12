Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Size And Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Growth Opportunities

Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the catering services and food contractors market is expected to grow from $234.56 billion in 2020 to $251.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $328.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The catering services and food contractors market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The catering services and food contractors market consists of sales of single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time.

Trends In The Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market

There is a growing emphasis on sourcing local and organic raw materials and ingredients to produce meals. Many individuals in the 18-35 age group prefer organic meals as they are becoming conscious about their eating habits and lifestyles. For instance, more than 1.5 million meals are delivered daily under Food for Life brand that is famous for its organically balanced meals. Establishments in the industry are increasingly seeking to differentiate themselves by upgrading their ingredients and experimenting with healthier meals.

Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Segments:

The global catering services and food contractors market is further segmented:

By Type: Food Service Contractors, Catering Services

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

By Geography: The global catering service and food contractor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe catering services and food contractors market accounts for the largest share in the global catering services and food contractors market.

Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Organizations Covered: Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

