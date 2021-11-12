ATN Construction President Named One of KBB's People of the Year for 2021

The head of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling company has received a prestigious distinction.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that its President Richie Breaux has been named one of Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine's People of the Year for 2021.

"I consider it an honor and privilege to be named one of BKK's people of the year," said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

Regarding being named one of KBB's people of the year, the magazine, owned by Emerald Expositions, sends more than 100,000 subscriptions to kitchen and bath designers, architects, custom builders, and remodelers each month. The magazine delivers exclusive features on cutting-edge design installations, new products, business developments, industry personalities, best practices, and solid market research.

As for the merits of being named one of KBB's people of the year, the magazine noted that Breaux is having a pretty great year.

Under Breaux's leadership, representatives with KBB Magazine reiterated that ATN Construction has been named one of the fastest-growing in the nation for 2021 by Inc. 5000. Add that accomplishment to a list of other recent accomplishments for Breaux, including creating a virtual reality design lounge so homeowners can see actual renderings of their project that he says provides them with a real sense of space and flow.

The list of KBB's People of the Year for 2021 can be viewed here.

Earlier this year, ATN Construction was named the winner of Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards in the Interior Design Category. Each year, Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine presents the winners of its annual Readers' Choice Awards. These awards go to companies and experts that its readers select as the best of the best in 42 categories within the homebuilding and remodeling industry.

In addition to winning the Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards in the interior design category, the company was also recently featured on Hawaii News Now.

Hawaii News Now celebrates the best of Hawaii, helping individuals and families live their best lives by highlighting all things local. From food, fashion to the everyday heroes making an impact on the islands, people are able to see stories that inspire and inform.

For more information, please visit https://www.atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

###

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States