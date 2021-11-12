Asia-Pacific IVD Market to Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials with CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2023

Asia-Pacific IVD Market accounted for $13,680 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $19,888 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia Pacific IVD Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Blood Testing, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Other IVD Techniques), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and by End Users (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic and Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) unlike most of the diagnostic tests, is performed on the samples from the body and do not involve contact with the patient, thereby reducing the risk of infections to the patients. Constant technological developments to improve efficacy of IVD, large pool of geriatric population, rise in incidence, and prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and increase in government healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific region drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of the IVD and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Ongoing R&D associated with the IVD and increased disposable income of consumers provides huge growth potential for IVD market.

Immunodiagnostics occupied the highest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in trend of personalized medicines.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific IVD Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Asia Pacific IVD Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Asia Pacific IVD Market growth.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

