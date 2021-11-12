Global Control Valves Market Size 2021-26 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global control valves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
A control valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages in a system. It contains a pneumatically and electrically operated actuator, which is mounted on a valve. This valve modulates the flow through movement of the valve plug in relation to the port that is located within its body. Some of the different types of control valves available in the market include ball, plug, butterfly, gate, and diaphragm valves.
Market Trends
The global control valves market is primarily driven by the continuous demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the shale gas field and pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling. Apart from this, control valves find extensive applications across multiple industries, such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical, and chemical. In the food and beverage and chemical industries, control valves help to minimize contamination while handling steam, exhibit resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and function effectively under high pressure and temperatures. Moreover, with technological advancements and continuous research and development (R&D) activities, manufacturers are able to launch improved product variants, such as 3D printed valves, that cater to the changing requirements of various industries. These developments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Emerson
Flowserve Corporation
Honeywell International
IMI PLC.
Kitz Corporation
Samson AG
Spirax Sarco
Valvitalia SpA
Velan Inc.
Breakup by Type:
Rotary Valves
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valves
Plug Valves
Linear Valves
Gate Valves
Diaphragm Valves
Other Valves
Breakup by Size:
Up to 1″
>1″ to 7″
>7″ to 25″
>25″ to 50″
>50″
Breakup by Technology:
Electric
Hydraulic
Manual
Pneumatic
Breakup by Component:
Actuators
Valve Body
Others
Breakup by Material:
Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Alloy Based
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Energy & Power
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Chemicals
Building & Construction
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
