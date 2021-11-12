Global Control Valves Market Size 2021-26 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global control valves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

A control valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages in a system. It contains a pneumatically and electrically operated actuator, which is mounted on a valve. This valve modulates the flow through movement of the valve plug in relation to the port that is located within its body. Some of the different types of control valves available in the market include ball, plug, butterfly, gate, and diaphragm valves.

Market Trends

The global control valves market is primarily driven by the continuous demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the shale gas field and pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling. Apart from this, control valves find extensive applications across multiple industries, such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical, and chemical. In the food and beverage and chemical industries, control valves help to minimize contamination while handling steam, exhibit resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and function effectively under high pressure and temperatures. Moreover, with technological advancements and continuous research and development (R&D) activities, manufacturers are able to launch improved product variants, such as 3D printed valves, that cater to the changing requirements of various industries. These developments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Samson AG

Spirax Sarco

Valvitalia SpA

Velan Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Rotary Valves

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valves

Plug Valves

Linear Valves

Gate Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Other Valves

Breakup by Size:

Up to 1″

>1″ to 7″

>7″ to 25″

>25″ to 50″

>50″

Breakup by Technology:

Electric

Hydraulic

Manual

Pneumatic

Breakup by Component:

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

Breakup by Material:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

