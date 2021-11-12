Automotive Smart Display Market To Reach $16.67 BN, Globally, By 2030 at 10.8% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Automotive Smart Display Market Data And Industry Growth Analysis | Stratistics Market Research ConsultingMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Smart Display Market is accounted for $7.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $16.67 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Integration of smartphone connectivity in cars, increasing awareness for safety features among consumers and rising adoption of OLED technology are propelling the market growth. However, the threat of cyberattacks and the high cost of the display are restraining the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Smart Display Market include Yazaki, Visteon, Aptiv, Samsung Electronics, Robert Bosch, AU Optronics, Panasonic, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., LG Display, Hyundai Mobis, Gentex, Magna International, Denso, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics and Valeo.
