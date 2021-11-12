SymBull - Over $516,000 Rewarded to Investors In Less Than 2 Weeks at 8% Rewards

Submit Release
A new launched project, SYMBULL, rewards holders with 8% in BUSD. SymBULL has paid out half a million dollars in the first 12 days since launch.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new launched project, SYMBULL, has paid out half a million in the first 14 days since launch. All holders of SymBULL earn 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction in Binance pegged BUSD, which is automatically sent to investor's wallet.

SymBull EcoVerse is a reward generating system. It is made up of SymBull, Ride, and Charge. By holding SymBull, investors earn rewards for providing liquidity with Ride. Charge is the governance token which will allow investors to vote on upcoming proposals on the Bull DAO.

SymBULL, RIDE, and CHARGE, will come together to create BullSwap, the next evolution in DeFi platforms. BullSwap gives users the ability to STOMP (provide liquidity), TOSS (stake), and SWAP tokens to gain BULL Returns through our sophisticated and innovative passive income reward system.

Buy Back and Burn:
3% of every buy and sell transaction is automatically added to Buy-Back Reserve. The tokens collected from the fees are converted into BNB and securely locked and stored in the SymBULL contract.

The project’s contract has two different BuyBack systems: The main one, Bull Run Buyback, is a large buyback deployed strategically at specific moments and generates a big green candle in the chart.

Anti-whale mechanism:
With the anti-whale mechanism the contract prevents sales higher than 0.10% of the total supply to bring more stability to the project. This discourages or at least reduces big selloffs.

Future for SymBull:
SymBull roadmap includes building the Staking Vault which will allow investors to stake to earn additional rewards. SymBull is charity focus and is looking to partner with children’s charities.
As the full ecoVerse evolves, it will have SymBull in the same conversations as Shiba Inu & Dogecoin.

