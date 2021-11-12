Save Animals Fund Launches - Fundraising for animals made easy with new campaign site
Save Animals Fund, an online animal fundraising platform, launches specifically to raise money for animals, from medical treatment to habitat preservation.VISTA, CA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals and organizations can now create a safe online animal fundraising campaign for free. Individuals can fundraise for vet bills, while rescues, shelters and fosters can also raise money for specific needs.
Campaigns are easy to set up. All you do is set a goal amount, add photos or video to describe the purpose of the drive. You can add team members to help raise money for someone else and add a beneficiary. Once launched, the program helps to share the campaign.
“Animals are our passion, and we want to help make caring and saving them possible. So often families are surprised by veterinary bills or local rescues and other animal organizations badly need funding – we’re here to help," said Kristi Stoll, founder and creator of Save Animals Fund. "We created the site to help both individuals and organizations fundraise easily with the ability to reach a larger audience. Because we specialize in animal fundraising, your important campaign won't get lost in a sea of other fundraisers! We invite you to start a campaign or donate to a campaign to help save animals today."
The mission of Save Animals Fund is to empower people and organizations with a fundraising tool to bring to light pets, animals and animal causes that need our help in order to survive. For more information, visit www.SaveAnimalsFund.com.
