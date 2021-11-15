Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,219 in the last 365 days.

Umbra Companies Inc. Plans to Start Working on Housing Projects to Fight Veteran Homelessness in Texas

Homeless Vet Asking for Help

Homeless Vet Asking for Help

UMBRA Homes in Texas

UMBRA Homes in Texas

Veteran homelessness is a serious nationwide problem — and it’s rising rapidly.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The percentage of homeless veterans reduced every year from 2010 to 2019. However, a massive rise in this number was seen when the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published its 2020 survey report on homelessness.

According to HUD, veteran homelessness was noticed as a rising problem in the survey conducted in January 2020.

As per the published statistics, more than 27,229 citizens suffer from homelessness on any given day in the state. Out of which, 1,948 are veterans.

HUD conducted the annual survey in January 2021 as well. But the report for it has not been published yet. However, considering what the world had to go through throughout the year, authorities expect to see a rise in homelessness numbers when the report gets published. And that incorporates a rise in the total number of homeless veterans too.

Most workplaces and public shelters were shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns, which could have added up to the already existing problems for homeless veterans.

In an effort to fight the nationwide problem of veteran homelessness, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has taken up a noble initiative. It’s currently strategizing to build housing projects all across the country, including Texas, to provide safe shelter to homeless veterans.

UMBRA Companies Inc. actively persuades investors to invest in this noble cause. Investors can be a part of this project by contacting UMBRA Team by clicking here.

UMBRA Companies, Inc.
UMBRA Companies, Inc.
+1 833-833-2913
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Umbra Companies Inc. Plans to Start Working on Housing Projects to Fight Veteran Homelessness in Texas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.