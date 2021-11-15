Umbra Companies Inc. Plans to Start Working on Housing Projects to Fight Veteran Homelessness in Texas

Homeless Vet Asking for Help UMBRA Homes in Texas

Veteran homelessness is a serious nationwide problem — and it’s rising rapidly.

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The percentage of homeless veterans reduced every year from 2010 to 2019. However, a massive rise in this number was seen when the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published its 2020 survey report on homelessness.

According to HUD, veteran homelessness was noticed as a rising problem in the survey conducted in January 2020.

As per the published statistics, more than 27,229 citizens suffer from homelessness on any given day in the state. Out of which, 1,948 are veterans.

HUD conducted the annual survey in January 2021 as well. But the report for it has not been published yet. However, considering what the world had to go through throughout the year, authorities expect to see a rise in homelessness numbers when the report gets published. And that incorporates a rise in the total number of homeless veterans too.

Most workplaces and public shelters were shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns, which could have added up to the already existing problems for homeless veterans.

In an effort to fight the nationwide problem of veteran homelessness, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has taken up a noble initiative. It’s currently strategizing to build housing projects all across the country, including Texas, to provide safe shelter to homeless veterans.

