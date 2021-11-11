SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mavagi Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio employer for people with disabilities, crossed a bundle of cash off the holiday wish lists of all 107 of its employees. The company announced to its employees that they would be receiving a Christmas financial gift on their 11/12/2021 paycheck.

“Through it all – a global pandemic, a deep freeze and power crisis, and the ups and downs in-between – our force of talent showed their communities how exceptional humans can be in the face of difficulty,” said Mavagi President Karina Hernandez. “Our pride cannot be overstated.”

The non-profit professional service enterprise gifted more than $41,000.00 to its laborers, janitors, clerks, stockists, servers, and other professionals for their dedicated commitment throughout 2021, a volatile year for businesses where job openings outpace the unemployed in many fields.

“We know challenge here at Mavagi,” said Hernandez. “Every day our employees show up, every job they finish, every extra mile they go, they show this community and the world how to turn a challenge into success, and set an example that opens doors of opportunity for future people with disabilities.”

In 2021, Mavagi’s dedicated lineup served more than 10 Federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and General Services Administration. Mavagi’s hard-working Team members clocked in more than 160,829 labor hours and less than 10 days missed – a feat in a year many businesses struggled with labor shortages and resignations.

“Mavagi employs the most dedicated and hardworking people I’ve ever known,” said Hernandez. “The customers we serve across the State of Texas and Florida are safer and healthier because of the work we provide.”

Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. leads with inclusive diversity as a service provider focused on veterans and people with disabilities. The non-profit serves government and commercial industries in the San Antonio region and beyond providing IT, maintenance, grounds, custodial, grocer, and other professional services. Since 2001, Mavagi has provided hundreds of people employment opportunities, training, competitive wages and benefits, mentorship, and professional growth.

Visit mavagi.org for more information on Mavagi’s employment and professional services.