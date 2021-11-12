JANE CAMPION, REINALDO MARCUS GREEN, MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL AND OSCAR ISAAC TO BE HONORED AT 2021 SFFILM AWARDS CEREMONY
Annual Fundraiser Will Award Campion for Film Direction, Distinctive Voice award to Green, Gyllenhaal Awarded for Storytelling and Award for Acting to Isaac
Their work this year has raised the bar, and SFFILM is proud to award such exceptional artists and hopefully inspire a next generation of storytellers in the Bay Area and beyond.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFFILM today announced their honorees for the annual 2021 SFFILM Awards Night, Jane Campion, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac. The highly anticipated event honors exemplary achievement in film craft. This year's celebration will take place on Monday, December 6 at San Francisco’s YBCA Forum.
The guests of honor at SFFILM Awards Night will receive the organization’s prestigious awards for film craft: Jane Campion (The Power of The Dog, Netflix) will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction, Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, Warner Brothers) will receive the SFFILM Special Award for Distinctive Voice, Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter, Netflix) will receive the Kanbar Award for Storytelling and Oscar Isaac (The Card Counter, Focus Features) will receive the SFFILM Award for Acting. Celebrity presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.
SFFILM Awards Night supports the organization’s year-round work to discover and nurture the next generation of film artists, not only through the SFFILM Festival and other screenings and events, but also through its SFFILM Education and SFFILM Makers initiatives. The program recognizes the singular careers of some of the most remarkable figures in contemporary cinema with special tributes and high-profile presenters.
“I can't tell you how tremendous it feels to be back in-person celebrating such exceptional talent. Jane, Reinaldo, Maggie and Oscar embody the spirit and brilliance we value so much in singular storytelling. Their work this year has raised the bar, and SFFILM is proud to award such exceptional artists and hopefully inspire a next generation of storytellers in the Bay Area and beyond," said Executive Director of SFFILM Anne Lai.
Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction: Jane Campion
The Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction is presented each year to one of the masters of world cinema and is given in memory the founder of the San Francisco International Film Festival in 1957. Past recipients include Chloé Zhao (2020), Marielle Heller (2019), Steve McQueen (2018), Kathryn Bigelow (2017), Mira Nair (2016), Guillermo del Toro (2015), Richard Linklater (2014) Philip Kaufman (2013), Kenneth Branagh (2012), Oliver Stone (2011), Walter Salles (2010), Francis Ford Coppola (2009), Mike Leigh (2008), Spike Lee (2007), and Werner Herzog (2006), among others.
SFFILM Special Award for Distinctive Voice: Reinaldo Marcus Green
SFFILM Special Award is designed to recognize an achievement that reflects the organization’s belief in the enduring power, beauty, and social impact of film. This year, SFFILM wishes to highlight the work of filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green for his distinctive voice as a filmmaker.
Kanbar Award for Storytelling: Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Kanbar Award for Storytelling acknowledges the critical importance that storytelling plays in the creation of outstanding films. The award is named in honor of Maurice Kanbar, a longtime member of the board of directors of SFFILM, a San Francisco film commissioner and a philanthropist with a particular interest in supporting independent filmmakers. Past recipients include Aaron Sorkin (2020), Lulu Wang (2019), Boots Riley (2018), Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (2017), Tom McCarthy (2016), Paul Schrader (2015), Stephen Gaghan (2014), Eric Roth (2013), David Webb Peoples (2012), Frank Pierson (2011), and James Schamus (2010), among others.
SFFILM Award for Acting (formerly called the Peter J. Owens Award for Acting): Oscar Isaac
The SFFILM Award for Acting (formerly called the Peter J. Owens Award for Acting) has been awarded since 1996 and honors a performer whose work exemplifies brilliance, independence, and integrity. Past recipients include Glenn Close, Adam Driver, Amy Adams, Kate Winslet, Ellen Burstyn, Richard Gere, Jeremy Irons, Harrison Ford, Judy Davis, Terence Stamp, Robert Duvall, Robert Redford, and Robin Williams, among others.
SFFILM Awards Night is hosted by co-chairs Heidi Castelein, Krutika Patel, and Katie & Todd Traina. The event will be taking place at the YBCA Forum. Opened to the public in 1993, YBCA was founded as the cultural anchor of San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens neighborhood.Their focus is contemporary art, performance, film, civic engagement, and public life. Centering artists as an essential part of the social and cultural movement, YBCA is reimagining the role an arts institution can play in the community it serves.
SFFILM
SFFILM is a nonprofit organization with a mission to champion the world's finest films and filmmakers through programs anchored in and inspired by the spirit and values of the San Francisco Bay Area. Presenter of the San Francisco International Film Festival, SFFILM is a year-round organization delivering screenings and events to more than 75,000 film lovers and media education programs to more than 15,000 students, teachers, and families annually. In addition to its public programs, SFFILM supports the careers of independent filmmakers from the Bay Area and beyond with grants, residencies, and other career development opportunities.
